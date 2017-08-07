Rihanna Rocks Blue Hair and a Bedazzled Bikini for Barbados' Carnival

It's time for Rihanna's favorite event of year: Crop Over Festival!

After debuting turquoise hair over the weekend, the 29-year-old "Loyalty" singer jetted to her native Barbados to participate in the Kadooment parade. Getting into the spirit, the pop star modeled a bejeweled bra and thong set and added some fabulous flair with feathered "wings." In an Instagram Story Monday, she wrote, "who ready 4 de road?," quoting a Bunji Garlin song.

Crop Over Festival, Barbados' largest annual event, is a season that begins in May and ends on the first Monday of August (known as Kadooment Day). The celebration ends with a parade along Spring Garden Highway in the nation's capital of Bridgetown, all set to a soca soundtrack.