MTV has unveiled its list of performers for the 2017 MTV VMAS and it's a night you won't want to miss!

Host Katy Perry and The Weeknd, who tie for the second most amount of nominations this year, will take the stage along with a few famous friends.

Others in the line-up include band 30 Seconds to Mars, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony and Lorde.