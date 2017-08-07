Rolling Stones Guitarist Ronnie Wood Recovering From Lung Cancer

Ronnie Wood was diagnosed with "a touch of lung cancer" three months ago. "There was a week when everything hung in the balance and it could have been curtains—time to say goodbye," he told The Daily Mail over the weekend. "You never know what is going to happen."

During a routine physical, the Rolling Stone guitarist's doctor asked if he could also check out his blood, heart and lungs—and discovered what Wood described as "a supernova burning away on my left lung." Wood—a lifelong smoker until he quit last spring—"wasn't surprised."

"I had this thought at the back of my mind after I gave up smoking a year ago: 'How can I have got through 50 years of chain-smoking—and all the rest of my bad habits—without something going on in there?'" said Wood, who has been in rehab eight times over the years. When Dr. Richard Dawood asked Wood how he wanted to proceed, he answered, "Just get it out of me."