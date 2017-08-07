Selena Gomez-Worthy Statement Earrings Are What Your Jewelry Box Is Missing

ESC: Selena Gomez

Hung Vanngo/Instagram

Ear candy is important.

Like clothing trends, jewelry trends ebb and flow all the same—in the plainest terms, flipping back and forth between dainty jewelry and bigger, more substantial hardware being the more popular. To no surprise (because once Selena Gomez starts wearing them, it's only a matter of time), statement earrings are back. And maybe even bigger than ever.

Stars like Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and so many other celebs have been rocking giant hoops every chance they get, but Selena's here to prove (with her Rebecca De Ravenel pair) drop earrings should not be overlooked. So take a page out of the Fetish singer's style book and get yourself a pair stat!

Whether you're headed to a red carpet, having dinner with friends or just looking to add a little personality to your daytime look, they work no matter the occasion—just match to your outfit and head out the door. 

Shop the Look

ESC: Statement Earrings

H&M

Long Earrings, $10

ESC: Statement Earrings

Mango

Metallic Clips Earrings, $10

ESC: Statement Earrings

Rebecca De Ravenel

Six Drop Ombre Earrings, $345

ESC: Statement Earrings

The Last Line

Emerald Dew Drops Earring, $561

ESC: Statement Earrings

Kenneth Jay Lane

Gold-Tone Cord Earrings, $45

ESC: Statement Earrings

Gucci

18K Yellow Gold Running G Drop Earrings, $1,000

ESC: Statement Earrings

DANNIJO

Santiago, $128

ESC: Statement Earrings

Frasier Sterling

Sunrise Earrings, $145

ESC: Statement Earrings

Tory Burch

Beaded Tassel Drop, $148

ESC: Statement Earrings

DYLANLEX

Lilly, $360

ESC: Statement Earrings

BP.

Circle Tassel Earrings, $10

ESC: Statement Earrings

Ellery

Solitude Gold-Plated Earrings, $465

ESC: Statement Earrings

Argento Vivo

Two-Tone Linear Fringe Earrings, Was: $65, Now: $43

ESC: Statement Earrings

Etro

Gold-Plated Crystal Earrings, $450

ESC: Statement Earrings

ARME DE L'AMOUR

Large Wave Gold-Plated Earrings, $95

ESC: Statement Earrings

Noir Jewelry

Gold-Tone Statement Earrings, $22

The bigger and bolder, the better.

Just ask Selena.

