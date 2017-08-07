Mama June's Daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Is Pregnant!

WE tv
Mama June is about to become a grandma again!
The reality star's daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is pregnant. The 17-year-old mom-to-be revealed the baby news in a promo for the second season of Mama June: From Not to Hot released on Monday.
"I'm really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I am gonna have to face, " she says into the camera. "I'm really nervous have having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha."
The Shannon sister does not know the baby's sex yet and, according to her interview for WE tv, pregnancy has been a bit of an adjustment for the expectant star.
"I really wish I could have this child right now," she said. "I hate being pregnant, but you know, you gotta do what you gotta do."
While she has yet to find out if she's carrying a little guy or gal, Pumpkin does have an inkling.
"If I had to bet, because of all the girls in our family, I'm probably having a girl," she explained. "Could you imagine another f--king little me running around? You guys are gonna be f--ked!"
While she did not disclose the baby's father, she was reportedly engaged to boyfriend Joshua Efird in 2016. Meanwhile, her famous mom has Lauryn's stamp of approval.
"I think mama will be an alright grandma," she added. "I mean, she can't really see, but she'll do good."
Congratulations to the mom-to-be!
Season 2 of Mama June: From Not to Hot is set to premiere in early 2018.