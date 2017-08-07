Game of Thrones Boss on Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's "Complicated" Attraction

So… about that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen tension on Game of Thrones… It's just simply there, according to executive producer David Benioff.

In the HBO-produced Inside the Episode, Benioff addressed the conflict between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) head on. Jon Snow is there for political reasons, he wants to get dragon glass and if possible convince Dany to become an ally. Meanwhile, Dany wants Jon to bend the knee.

"There's conflict and it's conflict between powerful people and then to make it all even more complicated, they're starting to be attracted to each other. So much of it is not from dialogue or anything we wrote. It's just the two of them in a small space, standing near each other, and us just watching that and feeling the heat of it," Benioff said.