Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Separate: Looking Back at Their Cutest Family Moments With Son Jack Pratt

Our hearts might not be the same after hearing that beloved couple Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have legally separated.
The couple announced the news Sunday, as Chris released the following statement via his official Facebook page: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."
He continued, "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
Shortly after Chris' post, Anna also took to Instagram with the same statement, except she took out the final line, "And continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
The news was incredibly shocking for most fans of the couple who've watched their relationship bloom since they started dating in 2007 and wed in 2009. After welcoming their adorable 4-year-old son, Jack Pratt, into the world on Aug. 25, 2012, we continued to fall even more in love with the couple, watching their sweet family moments pop up on social media.
Now, as we continue to process the sad news, we can't help but look back at some of those moments below...
Little Jack joined his mom during the Emoji Movie premiere in July 2017, looking adorable in a colorful tie and matching shirt.
Chris took to Instagram in June to share this photo from Hawaii with his son. He wrote, "Not sure what made me more proud: when Jack insisted on holding this barracuda himself, or when he tried it raw! (Barracuda sashimi is amazing by the way) haha!! 4 year olds will try anything! Get out and fish! No better way to share God's bounty with your babies and make life long memories than fishing! Get out on the water! #fishing #fishingislife."
Chris shared this photo of his wife and his son on Mother's Day in 2017. He wrote, "A big Mother's Day kiss and hug across the pond to my darling wife @annafaris and our sweet boy. I miss you both so much. I love you. Due to forced perspective in this picture Jack looks much bigger than Anna. How beautiful are they!? And the azaleas too! Richmond Park in full bloom. #happymothersday."
Anna shared this sweet photo via Instagram in April, writing, "Ahhhhh-relaxing after #whatsmysnack @prattprattpratt with our pirate son."
The actor was honored with a Hollywood Star of Fame in April 2017 where his wife and son joined him in celebrating.
The family represented their hometown football team, the Seattle Seahawks, while Faris led the parade as the Grand Marshal in August 2016.
Chris captioned this photo of the family, "The best part of parenthood is experiencing old things as new. Currently off to see the wizard, the wonderful #WizardOfOz."
Jack makes a funny face seeing a rainbow on the wall
After a day of bass fishing, Chris captioned the insta, "This little dude is bass fishing crazy. Just like his daddy!"
Jack was amazed by the fish in the aquarium.
Farris captioned the photo of these cuties, "my sweet men!"
Faris captioned this photo on her Twitter, "I don't think so mommy!" Is what my child said after "Can you please pick up the popcorn you threw all over?'
Who needs fancy toys? Jack certainly doesn't!
The adorable father-son duo gets comfy on the couch.
Jack rocks out to dad Chris's guitar playing.
Jack tries to look innocent after writing some scribbles on the wall at home.
Faris documents her son looking so cute with some chocolate on his face.
Anna Faris captured this moment of her and son Jack playing around
Little Jack, big tree!
Jack finally gets to meet Eagle, the Humboldt penguin he got to name, at a zoo in Seattle.
With a rambunctious toddler in tow, it's not easy to get the perfect selfie on the first try. The actress joked on Twitter, "You can tell by our faces that I've been trying to take this felfie for a while #hatwearinfamily."
The Mom star and her little guy share a special day out and about together.
Jack roots for the Seattle Seahawks along with his loving parents.
"Happy boy, happy wife, happy life, porch swing," Pratt captioned this sweet moment on Instagram.
Anna and Jack make time to flash a smile before heading to the airport.
While some 'rents might have a major freak-out moment over this small fiasco, Anna kept her cool by sarcastically tweeting,"Potty training is going so great! I'm a natural!"
Chris Pratt and Jack sleeping oh-so sweetly
There's nothing like quality bonding time with your adorable baby!
The blue-eyed cutie makes a memorable fashion statement.
