The Weeknd Just Designed Sneakers for Puma—and They're Actually Really Dope

The time has finally come for the big reveal.
Since The Weeknd first teased us back in April with this announcement of his upcoming Puma collab, we've been on the edge of our seats.
"It's finally happening," said the Starboy singer to Footwear News. "We've been working with Puma for almost a year, and everyone is more than ready to get the sneakers out. I was nervous at first, but when I finally got to hold the product, I immediately fell in love. I think people will like it."
The simplicity of the $220 high-top design (named the Parallel) makes it wearable for all sexes, but it's the subtle yet impactful details of the shoe's heel that takes it one step above your average typical sneaker. Throw these bad boys on (once they go on sale Aug. 24 at select, top-tier retailers) and you'll instantly elevate any casual outfit into something a little more street style worthy.
"To be honest, I just want to see everyone wearing it," the musician claimed. "I want it to be part of pop culture. I want to walk down the street and see kids wearing it and women wearing it. I want to see the pope wearing it. I want to see [Barack] Obama wearing it. I want to see Elon Musk wearing it."
"Exclusivity is always important to me," he noted. and I will definitely do limited pieces and shoes with Puma. But for this first one, I'd love it to go to the masses. I haven't really been using anyone else as a reference for this side of the business, but I am definitely investing as much of my time into this as possible."
Note he said "first one." We guess you can expect more where this came from, folks!
"Usually when I reinvent myself, I like to get rid of everything in my closet and replace it with how I'm feeling during that album phase," The Weeknd commented. "It never changes drastically, though; rather just very slightly over time."
