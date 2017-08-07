Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Break Up: All the Celebrity Splits That Made People Believe Love Is Dead

Hearts are breaking all over the world today.

Less than 24 hours after Chris Prattand Anna Faris announced their separation, fans across the globe are coping with the shock of the couple's unexpected breakup. If you listen closely, you might be able to hear the quiet sobs drowning the Internet.

As one fan penned on Twitter, "Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separating has me seriously reconsidering if love exists."

While any couple's separation comes with a level of heartbreak, this Hollywood pair's split has truly taken fans by surprise. After eight years of marriage, both stars announced on social media late Sunday night that they are legally separating.

"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," they said in a joint statement issued online. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."