Jessica Alba Loses Her Second Dog in Two Weeks: "RIP Bowie"

All dogs go to heaven, right?
After doing press in New York over the weekend, Jessica Alba announced via Instagram Monday that her family has lost yet another four-legged friend. "Came home to a dog-less home. Our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders," the 36-year-old actress said of the bull dog. "It's been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever."
The Mechanic: Resurrection star, who is currently pregnant with Baby No. 3, shared a mix of paparazzi and personal photos. "Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug," she said. "RIP Bowie."
"No!" Gwyneth Paltrow commented. "This is so sad. Sending you all love."
Celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi added, "OH no! I'm so sorry guys. Thinking of you."
News of Bowie's death comes two weeks after Jessica announced her pug Sid had died. "Our sweet Sid passed this morning. She lived a long life, eating everything she could sniff out, she was my OG Rolldog, made her feature film debut in Honey and endured millions of snuggles from Havie pie and @shanidarden," Jessica wrote. "She was the best friend a girl could ask for."
"We went through a lot together my Sid," Jessica wrote on Facebook. "RIP."
Jessica's 38-year-old husband, Cash Warren, also paid his respects via social media. "Sid, we already miss you like crazy. You were the best big sister our girls could have ever had," the dad of two said on Instagram. "Thank you for giving us 16 years of amazing memories, lots of laughs and most importantly, ensuring we never had a crumb of food left on our floors...love you!"
Sid's death came after Jessica returned from a family vacation in Hawaii.