Guardians of the Galaxy Cast Discos With David Hasselhoff in "Guardians Inferno" Video: Can You Spot Chris Pratt?

The Guardians of the Galaxy shed their usual outfits for a few groovier looks.
With the disco beat pulsing and eccentric decorations setting the stage, the beloved cast hit the dance floor with David Hasselhoff for quite the interesting music video. While Zoe Saldana did her best disco queen impression in a gold jumpsuit and long shiny tresses, Pom Klementieff gave us Farrah Fawcett flashbacks in a silver dress and blond blowout.
Dave Bautista channeled '70s metal band glory in a curly wig, bellbottoms and metallic wings because he's just that fly. The cheesy video effects were aplenty as Hasselhoff boogied as the song's subject, Zardu Hasselfrau. For an added bonus, the clip also featured cameos from Stan Lee and Jimmy Kimmel Live's Guillermo.
While the music video is hilariously dated for a 2017 audience, it's the perfect new track for Peter Quill's cassette player. Speaking of the Star-Lord, where is Chris Pratt? One by one, each of his co-stars hit their mark in the spotlight, but when it feels like the actor will finally take center stage, he doesn't show up.
In perfect Pratt fashion, it's not until the very end that we realize he was there all along—in a moon robot suit and helmet, of course. Go ahead—rewind the clip and look for him.
Meanwhile, we'll be busy trying to get this song out of our heads for the rest of the day.
The music video will be included on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 DVD, available on August 8.