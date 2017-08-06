EXCLUSIVE!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are #RelationshipGoals at Their First Wedding Together As a Couple
by
Meg Swertlow
|
BACKGRID
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are at a wedding!
But sadly for all of us—it's not theirs.
The A-list and in-love couple went super glam for a friend's wedding (and their first wedding as a couple) earlier today at the iconic Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Jenny from the Block was sure to have jaws dropping with her low-cut, cut-out teal dress. Alex looked quite the dapper Dan with his black tuxedo. Of course, the images from today's wedding clearly cements what we all already knew: It's the summer of J.Rod!
A source tells E! News that the decked-out couple is attending the nuptials of the daughter of Marc Lasry, co-founder of Avenue Capital Group and the co-owner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.
Last night, the insider added that there was a rehearsal dinner at a private residence for the bride and groom to be.
For Sunday's event, the 48-year-old performer paired her green gown with large gold hoop earrings and and gold heels.
On the way to the swanky event, the baseball great posted a photo of the duo on his Instagram with the caption, "Date night in the city #Lasrywedding."
Similarly, Lopez also Instagramed the obviously Instagramable night and posted a photo of the pair in the limo, writing, "Just another Sunday night."
We almost feel bad for the bride because no doubt J.Lo and that plunging dress stole the spotlight...
The former Yankee and the pop star weren't the only famous faces at the wedding. Hillary Clinton and former president Bill Clinton also put on their best duds (and actually matched with baby blue!) for the lavish event. Michael Stahan ALSO suited up for the fete. Additionally, Tiffany Trump attended the bash. Talk about an awkward dance floor!
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Jennifer headed to Citi Field with her 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and her beau's daughters, Natasha and Ella. The triple-threat dubbed the occasion "family day" as she videotaped the gathering and shared it on social media.
"So, here we are at Citi Field. We're having a family day with all the kiddies and grandma," the "Ain't Your Mama" singer said in a video posted to her Instagram story. Of course, her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, was along for the family outing.
Unfortunately, the sports star had to miss out on the family fun as he was busy working covering the game for Fox Sports, but clearly the two made up for the time away from each other with a romantic Sunday evening.
Check out their whirlwind romance...
Instagram
Summertime Fun
The athlete spent the day by the pool with J.Lo's two children during their summer break
Mike Ehrmann/WireImage
The Beginning
Little did the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress know she would end up dating this then-Yankees player (she was married to Marc Anthony at the time).
MEGA
Getaway Vacation
Shortly after their relationship was confirmed, Lopez and Rodriguez jetted off to an exclusive resort in the Bahamas.
Faith Rankin
Training Camp
The now-official couple snuck into the Yankees' training camp where A-Rod mentored and J.Lo watched from the stands.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / AKM-GSI
L.A. Love
After trips to the Bahamas and Miami, J.Lo and A-Rod made their way back to California.
Jackson Lee / Splash News
Rain Rain Go Away
The former MLB star shielded his lady from the rain with an oversized umbrella after lunch at Manhattan's Marea.
TheImageDirect.com
More Marea
The couple visited the hotspot restaurant multiple times during their stay in NYC.
AKM-GSI
All Smiles
The happy couple kept each other warming during a trip to New York City.
AKM-GSI
A Family Affair
Lopez and Rodriguez turned up the heat when they were spotted with Rodriguez's mother, Guadalupe.
AKM-GSI
Red Hot!
The pop star accompanied her boyfriend to a meeting, and both looked pretty good.
AKM-GSI
New York Moment
Lopez and Rodriguez held hands as they made their way through Rockefeller Center in April 2017.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
From the Moment They First Met (Gala)
The 2017 Met Gala was the couple's red carpet debut. The pair looked absolutely stunning at fashion's biggest night!
Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The After-Party
The couple were ready to dance the night away, attending the 2017 Met Gala after-party at the Standard Hotel's Boom Boom Room.
James Devaney/GC Images
Date Night
Out and about in New York, the retired MLB player and pop star had a dinner date at Carbone.
Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!