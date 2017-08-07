EXCLUSIVE!

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Favorite TV Show (Handmaid's Tale, Really!), Emoji & More! Plus, Watch Jordyn Woods Tease Her BFF

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, Golden Globes

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Marriage: Destroyed by Fame?

Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Mediterranean Finale Shocker: Malia Finally Reveals Her Secret Romance

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

It's Sonja Morgan's Party and She'll Stay Home if She Wants to on The Real Housewives of New York City Finale

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

You will not guess what Kylie Jenner's favorite TV show of the moment is!

E! News caught up with the 19-year-old E! star and her BFF Jordyn Woods the other day to find out what it's really life to spend a day with the Life of Kylie stars in their everyday life. So what does Kylie love to binge these days?

"Handmaid's Tale," Kylie said, while Jordyn revealed, "Stranger Things."

As for what's the craziest rumor Kylie's ever heard about herself, she dished, "That I'm married."

Jordyn added, "One came out the other day because of me holding hands with Fai walking down the street that I'm dating one of my best friend right now, and I was like sure whatever."

Photos

Kylie Jenner Daily Style Guide

The besties revealed their favorite people to text is each other, adding, "I'm someone saw our text messages, our reputations would be ruined. The things we text about are so crazy!"

And Jordyn definitely didn't let Kylie off the hook when asked the hard questions. When asked what excuse they use to get out of going somewhere, Jordyn said, "Honestly, she's the funniest person to try to get out of something because she goes, ‘You know, I just feel like my purpose is not to be there right now,'" as Kylie cracked up. 

Watch the interview to find out more about Kylie and Jordyn, including their favorite musical artist, their favorite emoji, favorite beauty product and more!

For more from our interview with Kylie and Jordyn, tune in to E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.!

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 13th at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

TAGS/ Shows , Life of Kylie , E! Shows , Kylie Jenner , Exclusives , Games , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.