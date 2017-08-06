Miley Cyrus Pens Sweet Message to Liam Hemsworth and Their Dog Dora

Talk about a cozy lazy Sunday!

Earlier today, Miley Cyrus shared a sweet Instagram message with her main man Liam Hemsworth (who appears to be away right now) from the comfort of her bed. The "We Can't Stop" singer posted the three images on social media, which featured the sleepy star cuddling with their labradoodle pup Dora, who was named after the Nickelodeon show.

Along with the too-cute images, the 24-year-old wrote, "We miss you @liamhemsworth!" She also added, "(Dora's morning yawns are more like ROARS)."

An hour before Miley penned her affectionate post, Liam hopped on Instagram and shared an image of himself and the pup with the caption, "#thuglife." Miley commented, "Lucky to have you [fuzzy] babies to cuddle" and then posted her message back to her long-term love.