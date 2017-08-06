Watch Sweet Valley High Star Brittany Daniel's Epic Wedding Dance-Off

This bride and groom have moves!
When Brittany Daniel said "I do" to her beau Adam Touni, the bride and groom did not go the traditional route when it came to their first dance as husband and wife. Instead, the couple surprised their guests when, during a slow dance, they suddenly broke into two teams West Side Story-style for a mid-party challenge.
With the help of her ladies, Daniel busted out some choreography and challenged her new hubby to do the same. Of course, the groom joined in on the fun with the help of his posse of suited men. After grooving to hits like Jason Derulo's "Talk Dirty," the dance-off concluded with streamers in the air and all the guests on the dance floor to party the night away.
As the bride told PEN, the decision to do a dance-off was inspired by her club battle scene in White Chicks. Plus, it didn't hurt that her man loves to move. "Adam believes that he's Magic Mike," she told the network.
According to People, the fun couple tied the knot at the Carondelet House in downtown Los Angeles in late July in front of 150 friends and family members, including Brittany's twin sister and Sweet Valley High co-star Cynthia Daniel Hauser, who also served as her maid of honor.
While Daniel sported a custom-made off-the-shoulder Trish Peng mermaid gown for her ceremony, the star swapped it for a dance-friendly sparkling cocktail dress.
While the dance-off was impressive from both sides, we'd have to say Brittany and Adam were both winners. Congrats again, you two!
Meanwhile, if their wedding got you in the dancing mood, here are a few more stars—some surprising!—who also have a flair for the dance floor.
What did you think about the couple's dance-off? Sound off in the comments!