Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Are Expecting Their First Child Together

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Amber Heard, Elon Musk

Amber Heard and Elon Musk Break Up: Reports

Daniel Dae Kim, Hawaii Five-0

Daniel Dae Kim on Hawaii Five-0 Exit and Maintaining a "Steadfast Sense of Your Self-Worth"

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC Boss Addresses Bachelor in Paradise Safety Changes After Scandal

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Evan Bass, Carly Waddell

Amy Plumb

There's a baby on the way for this Bachelor in Paradise couple!

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are expecting their first child, the married pair confirmed to E! News. 

"We are so excited to welcome this new addition to our family," Bass told us. "We wanted to start having children quickly.....and mission accomplished."

While they have not revealed the baby's sex, they did share that their baby bundle is scheduled to arrive in February. "We are sooooo happy!" Bass added. While this baby will be the pair's first together, Bass also has three children from a previous marriage. 

Photos

Why You'll Want to Move Into the Bachelor in Paradise House and Never Leave

The pregnancy marks the couple's most recent milestone since they tied the knot in late June. The new husband and wife exchanged vows during a beachside ceremony in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico officiated by none other than Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

The newlyweds fell in love during season three of Bachelor in Paradise and were the only couple from the season to stay together. Since then, it's only gotten better for these two. 

"I think that relationship wise, we're definitely more in love than we ever were before. I think we fall more for each other every day which is fun," Carly told E! News back in April. "It was always good, [but] it's just that as we got to know each other better and better. We fell for each other even harder. We've never had a bad spell. It's always been consistently good."

Now, it's about to get even better! Congratulations, you two!

People was first to report the happy news. 

TAGS/ Bachelor in Paradise , Babies , Pregnancies , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.