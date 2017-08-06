Daniel Dae Kim on Hawaii Five-0 Exit and Maintaining a "Steadfast Sense of Your Self-Worth"

Daniel Dae Kim is beginning a new chapter. Kim made headlines about his exit, alongside Grace Park, from Hawaii Five-0 after contract and salary talks broke down between the actors and CBS. Now Kim is behind the scenes of ABC's The Good Doctor and looking to the future.

CBS's Thom Sherman and Kelly Kahl addressed Kim and Park's exits at the CBS TCA panel. Kim said he was grateful for what they said.

"That was a really important part of my life for seven years and I'm really grateful to CBS…for giving me that opportunity…" Kim said during the 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour. "That said, it's possible to be grateful for the opportunity and be respectful…and still maintain a steadfast sense of your self-worth. All good things come to an end. And I closed that chapter on Hawaii Five-0."