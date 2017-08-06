ABC Boss Addresses Bachelor in Paradise Safety Changes After Scandal

The Bachelor in Paradise scandal is still a hot topic for ABC. At the 2017 TCA summer press tour, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey addressed the press about the production shut down and investigation into events surrounding Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

Dungey addressed a promo that featured tweets from fans about the production shut down that saw the future of the show in question.

"So, we were never looking for a way to sensationalize it…The Bachelor Nation was very engaged, so there's nothing that happens in that universe that they're not up to speed with…We thought that it was cheeky and funny and sort of in line with the show, however the response told us otherwise, so we pulled it," Dungey said.