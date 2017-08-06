The Roseanne Revival's Big Finale Problem: ABC Boss Reveals Key Details

Roseanne ended with more twists than an episode of This Is Us. In the series finale, Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) revealed she had rewritten a lot of her story. Sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) was a lesbian, her daughters were with each other's spouses and Dan (John Goodman) died after his heart attack. The character dictated her story. Forget about that.

At the 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour, Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, revealed some of those twists are going away.

"I'm not going to talk too specifically about the season," Dungey said about the finale reveals. "I wouldn't say that it's ignoring the events of the finale, but I can say that Dan is definitely alive."