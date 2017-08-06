Jill Zarin’s Husband Bobby Leaves the Hospital Amid Cancer Battle: Read Her Heartwarming Note

Jill Zarin enjoyed a particularly special date night with her husband, Bobby.

The Real Housewives of New York City confirmed on Sunday that her husband has left the hospital after being admitted in late July amid his ongoing cancer battle. The couple stepped out for dinner at New York City's Tony's Di Napoli with Real Housewives of New Jersey alums Kathy Wakile and Richie Wakile.

"Thank you @kathywakile and Richie for taking us out last night for Bobby's first real meal in 5 weeks. His recovery is nothing short of miraculous," the reality star wrote on Instagram.