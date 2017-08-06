Kylie Jenner Jokes Best Friend Jordyn Woods Is a "Third Wheel" in All Her Relationships

Three's never a crowd!

Kylie Jenner and best friend Jordyn Woods share an unbreakable bond, but what happens to their friendship when a man enters the picture? Well, according to the Life of Kylie stars, absolutely nothing!

"I become an extended leg of their relationship," Woods admitted during an exclusive interview with E! News' Erin Lim. "Whoever she's with."

"She's like the third wheel," Jenner agreed, adding, "I feel like I really am always in a relationship, so we're kind of used to it. If I was single, she would probably not be friends with me because I would just want to be with her all the time."