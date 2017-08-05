Justin Theroux Shares Rare and Intimate Photo of Jennifer Aniston on Couple's Second Anniversary

Even if you're world famous, there's nothing better than love—and that's just what these two have.
Justin Theroux took to Instagram today to ever so slyly pay homage to his superstar wife of two years, Jennifer Aniston, on the couple's second anniversary. The intimate image shows the 45-year-old at a profile while his 48-year-old lady love kisses him on the cheek. It's tender without being overly sappy. It's the image of a husband and wife showing each other affection.
The photo had a simple caption (because a picture is worth a thousand words), which consisted of a heart emoji and a peace sign emoji, likely a reference to their two years together.
The very private star in the very public relationship, rarely takes to social media to post anything from his marriage, but today was something different. The Tk actor hasn't posted anything of his lady love since Feb. 11, her birthday. Prior to that post, he didn't post any image of his wife for a year; he shared a photo of the former Friends star looking out the Eiffel Tower on Feb. 14, 2016.
Needless to say Justin's not all about posting about the wildly famous woman in his life, but it's clear that he's wild about her.
In a recent interview the Leftovers star said that the second anniversary was the "cotton anniversary" and joked he'd be getting his superstar lady a "bag of cotton."
Let's hope he thought of something a little more romantic...
Jennifer and Justin wed in the backyard of their Los Angeles home on Aug. 5, 2015 in front of family and friends, including celebs such as her Friends pals Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Howard Stern, Jason Bateman, Ellen DeGeneres, Tobey McGuire, Sandra Bullock, Orlando Bloom, Rachel McAdams, couple John Krasinski and Emily Bluntand Jimmy Kimmel, who officiated the ceremony.
Most of the guests were totally surprised that the two wed, as the whole thing was a surprise to guests. They thought they would be attending a birthday party for Theroux, whose birthday is on Aug. 10. Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show The Howard Stern Show that he was one of the few guests who knew the secret because he he was asked to do a wedding toast.
"I was so nervous," he said. "They're so secretive, those two."
That's not all they are; the couple is so adorable. Check out some of their cutest photos over the years.
The journey to true love began after costarring in the flick Wanderlust.
While at an MTV Movie Awards after party, Aniston poses with Horrible Bosses costar Jason Sudeikis and shows off her new beau Theroux.
A trip to London became one of many getaways for this pair.
The new couple show off their first act of PDA by holding hands in London.
Jen and Justin headed off to Hawaii as each other's dates for a celebrity birthday bash.
The twosome quickly adapted to each other's style and became one of the most coordinated couples in Hollywood.
Aniston moved out of her Beverly Hills digs and joined Theroux in a search of a place they could call their own.
Aniston reveals to InStyle (March issue) that she's at a "joyful and peaceful" place and knows what she's looking for when it comes to love.
"Having experienced everything you don't want in a partner over time, it starts to narrow down to what you actually do want," she notes. "As I get older I realize what qualities are important in love and what suits me. And what I won't settle for."
This couple enjoys spending every minute together, even when it comes to walking the dog.
People started questioning whether the couple secretly got engaged after seeing Aniston strut a diamond ring. Too bad it was on her right hand.
It's official! Justin popped the question to Jennifer during his birthday bash! And she said, "Yes!"
One word--wow! Jen's engagement ring is massive. We catch the first glimpse of the huge rock almost two months after the adorable couple announces their engagement.
The stylish couple attends the Gucci LACMA 2012 Art + Film Gala.
Not so fast! The couple isn't expecting a baby (or two) any time soon.
The lovebirds look absolutely amazing in their complimentary black and white ensembles for the 26th American Cinametheque Awards Gala.
Jen and Justin are inseperable! The couple spends some quality time together shopping in Beverly Hills.
The couple shares a passionate kiss while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas for the holidays.
The hot hollywood match were seen enjoying each other's company at Jimmy Kimmel's star-studded wedding in Cali.
The power couple can't keep their hands off each other! The two were spotted after dining with their mothers at the Blue Hill Restaurant in Manhattan.
Jen and her fiancé lay together and catch some sun at their vacation spot in Cabo with their famous friends Courteney Cox, Howard Stern, Beth Ostrosky, Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney.
The dashing couple lock hands as they head to the afterparty of Jen's movie, We're the Millers, in NYC.
The cuties are all bundled up for a date in Greenwich Village.
Justin looks dapper and Jen is jaw dropping at a special screening of her movie Cake.
The lovebirds grasp hands as they walk through LAX airport.
The dashing duo enjoy the 2015 SAG Awards in downtown L.A.
Following the 2015 Oscars, Jen and Justin pose for a portrait at the Vanity Fair party.
Aniston and Theroux were decked to the nines at the annual awards show held in January 2016.
The famous duo grabbed a bite to eat in the Big Apple before catching a showing of Hamilton.
Both attended a dinner to celebrate Wholte Glory at New York eatery The Smile on behalf of their mutual pal, Scott Campbell.
The two leave an L.A. restaurant.
The two attend the premiere of Series Mania Festival in Paris, France in 2017.
The two appear backstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards.
