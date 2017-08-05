Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Congrats to Kailyn Lowry!

The 25-year-old Teen Mom 2 star has given birth to her third child, a son. Her new baby joins big brothers Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, Kailyn's sons from her previous relationships to Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

Radar first reported the story, which Lowry later retweeted from her Twitter account, a long with the tweet, "Mother of boys."

Lowry had announced her pregnancy with her latest child this past February.

"Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can't wait," she wrote on her blog at the time. "My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time."