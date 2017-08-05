Inside Serena Williams' Star-Studded '50s-Themed Baby Shower: Ciara, Eva Longoria and More

Let's go to the hop!
Serena Williams had a star-studded baby shower and the tennis champ opted to give her pals a blast from the past with her 1950s-themed celebration today at Nick's 50's Diner in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The sports star's pals Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria and La La Anthony were just some of the celebs who turned out at the old-school diner for the festive Floridian fete. The A-list crowd posed in front of a cherry red truck and looked like they stepped out of a time machine (or a really good costume shop). Sister Venus Williams also made sure to bust out the polka dots, wearing a spotted from to the "Baby O" Diner.
Several of the party goers took to social media to post images and video from the fun-filled party.
Ciara posted a vid of herself, the mom-to-be and her sister feigning fake shock over the athlete's baby bump.
For her big bash, the expecting mom opted for a poodle skirt (complete with poodle) and saddle shoes. Longoria was looking like quite the bad girl in her red ensemble, which she paired with Converse. Ciara also opted for the poodle option. The Destiny's Child star opted to update the era with her asymmetrical polka-dot top and tulle skirt. Each lady looked absolutely unique but clearly took the theme seriously, which makes sense since most of them traveled miles and miles to attend the baby soiree.
In April, the 35-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion accidentally shared the news via Snapchat when she showcased her baby bump in a yellow one-piece swimsuit, with the caption "20 weeks."
After the accidentally social media share, her rep confirmed to E! News that Serena was pregnant and due to give birth this fall.
Last month, Serena's fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, talked about what he thought how the superstar would be as a future mom on a recent appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box show.
"She's very good at a lot of times and well on her way to being an awesome mom too," Alexis said.
We having a feeling he's going to be right.
Check out Serena's sock-hopping bash...
Eva Longoria posted a funky Snapchat of herself and La La Anthony outside of Nick's 50's Diner in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Eva Longoria hopped on Snapchat to post some fun videos of the rockin' bash.
Ciara gets her dance on with Venus Williams. She captioned the photo, @VenusWilliams At The Baby O Diner #ShakeRattleRoll2017."
Ciara Instagramed this photo of the group with the caption, "That's 1 Fly Mamma 2 Be In The Middle!#Girls @SerenaWilliams 50's Baby Shower. #ShakeRattleRoll2017."
Ciara posted this serious snap with the caption "In The 50's.... #ShakeRattleRoll2017."
In a photo taken by Robert Ector, La La Anthony shows off her guns and hashtags her pic,"#shakerattleandroll2017."
"FOREVER TYPE THING #shakerattleandroll2017" -- La La Anthony
