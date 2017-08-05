Inside Serena Williams' Star-Studded '50s-Themed Baby Shower: Ciara, Eva Longoria and More

Let's go to the hop!

Serena Williams had a star-studded baby shower and the tennis champ opted to give her pals a blast from the past with her 1950s-themed celebration today at Nick's 50's Diner in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The sports star's pals Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria and La La Anthony were just some of the celebs who turned out at the old-school diner for the festive Floridian fete. The A-list crowd posed in front of a cherry red truck and looked like they stepped out of a time machine (or a really good costume shop). Sister Venus Williams also made sure to bust out the polka dots, wearing a spotted from to the "Baby O" Diner.

Several of the party goers took to social media to post images and video from the fun-filled party.