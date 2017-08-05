Jenelle Evans Throws 8th Birthday Party for Her Son Jace

One person noticeably absent from the festivities was Jenelle's mother, Barbara Evans, whom the reality star has publicly been feuding with for years. In May, Jenelle told E! News, "I don't have much interaction with Barbara anymore. I only speak to her at our drop offs and that's it. I do not discuss the details of my life with her anymore and it will continue to be that way probably for the rest of my life."

Earlier this year, Jenelle spent five weeks apart from her son but eventually in May, she reached a custody agreement with her mother, who had custody of the then-7-year-old.

Jenelle spoke to E! News about her Memorial Day Weekend reunion with her son, which she described as "amazing."

"It felt amazing to finally be reunited," she gushed. "He was so happy he didn't even know what to do first when he got home. I was nervous a little bit because I didn't want Jace thinking it was me that didn't want to visit with him, but when he arrived everything was back to the way it used to be."