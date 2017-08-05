Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino Deny Allegations of Abuse and Infidelity

Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino are fighting back against claims their seven-month marriage crumbled over domestic violence and infidelity.
A recent Daily Mail report alleged the Real Housewives of New York star was prone to violent outbursts against Tom and cheated on him throughout their relationship. Days after the Countess announced their plans to divorce, reps for both Luann and Tom have vehemently denied the accusations.
"The Daily Mail story is completely false," a rep for D'Agostino told E! News. "Luann and Tom spoke on the phone about it this morning and they are both upset about it. A lawyer's letter to the Daily Mail has been sent."
The Bravolebrity's rep calls the notion that Luann cheated "rubbish and completely false."
Steve Mack/FilmMagic
It appears the exes are putting their differences aside for the sake of an amicable split, as D'Agostino's rep adds, "Tom is sad about the end of the marriage. He and Luann are being supportive and kind to each other."
As for what ultimately led to Luann and Tom's decision to part ways, an insider previously told E! News it came down to D'Agostino's commitment issues. "He wanted to live his bachelor's life too. He's never been married," a source shared. "She wanted a marriage, he wanted a part-time marriage."
Another source added, "When you're a bachelor for 50 years, it's hard to break old habits. But she loved him and wanted to make it work. He loved her too, but had a hard time staying focused."
Rumors of Tom's wandering eye plagued the couple well before their lavish New Year's Eve nuptials, which we're told really took a toll on Luann and her happiness in the relationship.
"She just broke down and got tired of trying and hearing these stories about his infidelity," a source explained.
Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
