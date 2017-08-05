This Bodybuilder Could Pass as Jennifer Lopez's Twin! Plus, More Celebs With Non-Famous Doppelgängers

Jennifer Lopez, is that you?

That's the question 28-year-old bodybuilder Janice Garay is often posed, whose Instagram is filled with selfies bearing a striking similarity to the one and only Jenny from the block. 

Garay's bone structure alone resembles her could-be twin sister's fierce look, and it's taken to a whole 'nother level with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a slicked back ponytail or top knot. Looking just like the pop sensation definitely has its perks. More than 140,000 people have clicked the follow button on her Instagram page, and local news outlets in Janice's native Houston have taken notice. 

"I was like, ‘No, I'm not J. Lo, I'm J from Houston," she told KHOU. "It never really crossed my mind to where the whole world says I look like J. Lo."

Photos

Celebrities and Their Non-Famous Look-Alikes

Addressing the pandemonium surrounding the uncanny resemblance, Janice wrote on Instagram, "So what you guys are telling me is that everybody has a twin and @jlo happens to be mine??? I'll take it!"

She's not the only one with Hollywood-level good looks. Check out Gigi HadidTaylor Swift and Ariana Grande's non-famous look-alikes below!

Jennifer Lopez, Janice Gray, Instagram

Instagram

Jennifer Lopez

Double take alert! Houston-based bodybuilder Janice Garay is without a doubt the pop star's secret twin.

Gigi Hadid, Iza Ijzerman

Instagram

Gigi Hadid

Dutch model Iza Ijzerman is described as the 22-year-old catwalk queen's "curvy" twin. There's no denying both beauties share similar features, including their their perfectly plump pouts, light blue eyes and button noses. 

Regina George Doppelganger

Paramount Pictures/Studio One Photography

Rachel McAdams

Twitter went absolutely nuts over this high school student's senior portrait, which resembles McAdam's Regina George character in Mean Girls. "I'm surprised because I still don't really see the resemblance but I guess it resonated with a lot of people," April told E! News. "It's kind of amusing actually."

Ariana Grande, Jacky Vasquez

Instagram

Ariana Grande

Instagram sensation Jacky Vasquez told E! News of the constant comparisons to the "Side to Side" songstress, "It feels amazing to be compared to Ariana since I see her as a sister. She's so beautiful, so it kinda boosts my self-esteem when people tell me that. I honestly don't know she feels about the comparisons but to me, it's a huge compliment!"

Scarlett Johansson

Twitter/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

After a Reddit user posted a photo of his 72-year-old grandmother Geraldine Dodd at age 22, it caught the attention of her modern-day doppelganger ScarJo.  The duo ultimately attended the Rough Night premiere together, and in the actress's words, got "kind of trashed!"

Leonardo DiCaprio, Celebrity Look-Alikes

Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

The Oscar-winning actor has a Swedish twin! Not really, but Swedish man Konrad Annerud could definitely pass for a 20-something-year-old Leo. 

Taylor Swift, Celebrity Look-Alikes

Instagram; Getty Images

Taylor Swift

When she's not in costume, Kansas-based cosplayer April Gloria bears an uncanny resemblance to the internationally famous pop star. 

Ed Sheeran, Baby

Getty Images; Courtesy Zoe Walton

Ed Sheeran

A 2-year-old toddler named Isla went viral for her uncanny resemblance to the "Shape of You" songwriter. Ed himself responded, saying on ITV's Good Morning Britain, "She's not mine! It's mad the kind of things that go viral."

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Look-Alikes

20th Television

Steve Harvey

The Family Feud host came face-to-face with his "better looking" twin named Olden, a full-time pastor who said he constantly gets asked if he's Harvey.

Chelsea Marr, Angelina Jolie

Instagram, Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

The A-list movie star has a possible film stand-in thanks to Scottish woman Chelsea Marr, whose striking facial features caught the attention of many Jolie fans in 2015. 

