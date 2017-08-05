Christina Perri Is Pregnant With Her First Child

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Beyonce, Instagram

Beyoncé Roller Skates Her Way Into the Weekend With Jay-Z and Friends

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV

Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines Addresses Rumors He and Joanna Gaines Are Divorcing

Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham Rocks Completely Sheer Jumpsuit for Night Out in Las Vegas

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Christina Perri

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Christina Perri is pregnant! 

The "Jar of Hearts" singer announced she and fiancé Paul Costabile are expecting their first child together in a sweet post shared to Instagram on Saturday. The black and white snapshot sees Christina and her 3-year-old niece Tesla holding her baby bump with a message that read, "Tesla's little cousin is coming soon." 

"Guess what?" the singer-songwriter included in her caption. 

It's been quite an exciting time for Christina, who in late June announced she and Costabile were engaged

Photos

Memorable Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

"Paul asked me to marry him tonight and i said yes!" she shared alongside a photo of her new piece of bling.

Her TV personality husband-to-be also dedicated a romantic note to the "A Thousand Years" singer following the proposal. "I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago," he shared. "I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes !!!"

Costabile has yet to comment publicly on Christina's pregnancy. 

Congratulations, you two! 

TAGS/ Pregnancies , Babies , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.