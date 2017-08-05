Beyoncé Roller Skates Her Way Into the Weekend With Jay-Z and Friends

Beyoncéis a roller rink queen!

The music superstar was spotted at World on Wheels on Friday evening in Los Angeles, where she was joined by Jay-Z and a group of pals for a fun-filled night of roller skating. Bey kept it casual in a pair of high-waisted distressed jeans, black graphic T-shirt and wore a fitted baseball cap over her voluminous blond curls.

An eyewitness tells E! News exclusively that the A-list couple arrived at the rink at around 11 p.m. with an entourage of about 10 people and a few bodyguards. The source described the "Sorry" songstress as being in a great mood as she made her way around, singing and dancing along to "New Flame" by Chris Brown.

"She was laughing and enjoying herself," the eyewitness shares.