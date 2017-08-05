EXCLUSIVE!

Beyoncé Roller Skates Her Way Into the Weekend With Jay-Z and Friends

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Christina Perri

Christina Perri Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV

Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines Addresses Rumors He and Joanna Gaines Are Divorcing

Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham Rocks Completely Sheer Jumpsuit for Night Out in Las Vegas

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Beyonce, Instagram

Instagram

Beyoncéis a roller rink queen! 

The music superstar was spotted at World on Wheels on Friday evening in Los Angeles, where she was joined by Jay-Z and a group of pals for a fun-filled night of roller skating. Bey kept it casual in a pair of high-waisted distressed jeans, black graphic T-shirt and wore a fitted baseball cap over her voluminous blond curls. 

An eyewitness tells E! News exclusively that the A-list couple arrived at the rink at around 11 p.m. with an entourage of about 10 people and a few bodyguards. The source described the "Sorry" songstress as being in a great mood as she made her way around, singing and dancing along to "New Flame" by Chris Brown

"She was laughing and enjoying herself," the eyewitness shares. 

Photos

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Bel Air Mansion

A post shared by ???? (@king.jaydee) on

We're told Beyoncé, who gave birth to twins a little over six weeks ago, made a low-key entrance. "They came really casual," our insider adds. "If you didn't know who they were they could've just fit in the crowd."

It didn't take long for fellow skaters to realize a pop music sensation was in their midst, and "people began to swarm the floor." Luckily, the eyewitness reveals that World on Wheels stayed open a little later for the group to fit in some more skating before heading out around 1 a.m. Unfortunately, the 4:44 rapper didn't risk wiping out and spent his night on the sidelines chatting with the owner. 

After all, Bey is known for her roller skating capabilities. Who could forget the 2014 roller disco-inspired visual for "Blow," and her Ivy Park advertorial that featured the celeb skating in a fitness ensemble? 

Since welcoming Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, Bey and Jay have enjoyed a handful of low-key date nights and workout sessions together. 

"They've been on a few dates since the babies were born," a source previously told us. "They have reliable people helping out at home with the babies and Blue [Ivy] while they go out."

As for the twins, the source added, "The babies are healthy and doing wonderful...Jay and Beyoncé are loving being parents, and they get closer every day."

—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Jay-Z , Top Stories , Sightings
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.