Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines Addresses Rumors He and Joanna Gaines Are Divorcing

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Christina Perri

Christina Perri Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Beyonce, Instagram

Beyoncé Roller Skates Her Way Into the Weekend With Jay-Z and Friends

Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham Rocks Completely Sheer Jumpsuit for Night Out in Las Vegas

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV

HGTV

Is there trouble in shiplap paradise for Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines

Not if you ask Chip, who addressed alleged speculation that the power couple behind Fixer Upper is heading toward a divorce. Gaines responded to a Twitter user who expressed feeling "sick" over rumors that Chip and Jo's relationship is on the fritz, tweeting, "Won't ever happen.. you can take that to the bank! #loveOfMyLife"

The reigning king and queen of home improvement have been married since 2003 and share four children together, ages 6-11. Their mega-hit HGTV show is now in its fourth season and consistently ranks as one of the network's most-viewed programs

So what's their secret to a happy marriage both on and offscreen? 

Photos

The Most Dramatic Fixer Upper Transformations of All Time

Chip admitted to People, "Nothing has come easy. We've worked so hard to have this beautiful family and this farm—it really does seem like the American dream you heard about growing up."

"Jo and I really have created boundaries to some extent for one another and it just helps us both flourish," he explained. "I am her biggest cheerleader when it comes to the things that she's rocking and rolling in and vice versa in my category. Just encourage one another's strengths and not be so particular that you constantly butt heads over it."

And that's not to say the couple has navigated life in the spotlight without controversy. In April, Chip was sued by his former Magnolia Real Estate partners for more than $1 million, claims he and his legal team called "meritless."

Additionally, Gaines addressed a bogus report that signaled she planned on leaving the show to concentrate on a new skin care line. 

"At this point in our career we can honestly say, we've heard it all—from reports of us moving our family to Vegas to us having more or less children than we actually have," she said. "So remember, you can't believe everything you read."

Noted, Gaines family. 

TAGS/ Joanna Gaines , HGTV , Divorces , Breakups , Chip Gaines , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.