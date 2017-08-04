This 9-Year-Old "Guardian of the Galaxy" Applied for a NASA Job and Received an Out of This World Response

When 4th grader and self-proclaimed ?Guardian of the Galaxy?, Jack, wrote to us about applying for a job, we replied https://t.co/932pj3Q50B pic.twitter.com/RhcGdnzGAw— NASA (@NASA) August 4, 2017
Attention space commanders of all ages: NASA is hiring and responding to a few unlikely candidates.
Nine-year-old Jack Davis recently came across a job opening within the federal agency. While he was only in the fourth grade, the self-proclaimed "Guardian of the Galaxy" thought he could be the perfect candidate.
"My name is Jack Davis and I would like to apply for the planetary protection officer job. I may be nine but I think I would be fit for the job," he wrote in a letter. "One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien. Also, I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see."
Jack continued, "I have also seen the show Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and hope to see the movie Men in Black. I am great at video games. I am young so I can learn to think like an Alien." Sounds like a solid candidate, right?
Instead of tossing the letter to the side, NASA decided to respond in a viral letter.
"Our Planetary Protection Officer position is really cool and is very important work. It's about protecting Earth from tiny microbes when we bring back samples from the Moon, asteroids and Mars. It's also about protecting other planets and moons from our germs as we responsibly explore the Solar System," Planetary Science Division Director Dr. James L Green wrote in a letter. "We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school."
He added, "We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days!"
If a letter wasn't enough, Jack also received a phone call from NASA's Planetary Research Director at NASA Headquarters in Washington to congratulate him on his interest in the position.
The exchange has received well over 2,000 Retweets on social media in just a couple of hours. In fact, the letters have received rave reviews from several followers.
"This is how you inspire dreams in children and what a beautiful way to go about doing so," one Twitter user wrote. "Well done NASA!"
If you're reading this Jack, we're rooting for you! Now go watch some Men in Black.