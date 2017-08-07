Former Bachelor Contestants Reveal Their Rose Ceremony Beauty Routine

Can you imagine doing your own makeup before going on one of the most popular reality television shows?

For most, the thought is cringe-worthy. With millions of loyal Bachelor fans, you will be judged. And, even if you have above-average skills, creating a look for camera is very different from typical daytime beauty. "I love highlighter in real life, but too much highlighter will make you look shiny on camera," Amanda Stanton warned.

She isn't the only one that has learned valuable beauty lessons during her journey. The contestants, who come from all over the country to find their one true love, share beauty tips with each other, helping their cohorts avoid makeup pitfalls. These bathroom conversations are filled with hacks, common mistakes and must-have products. After talking to three former contestants, it's clear that just about anyone obsessed with makeup would want to eavesdrop on theses beauty talks.