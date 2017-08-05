This Gel Eyeliner Comes in Every Color of the Rainbow

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Now, which color will be your new signature shade? We know you have a favorite.

And if you want even more options, these ones come in tons of colorful shades, too.

Seriously: Forget what you've heard about colored eye makeup. Any eye color, skin tone or eye shape can rock any and all of these shades. Just nix the eye shadow and pack on the mascara to keep the focus on your vivid eyes.

Well it turns out you're going to need it as an adult—but only to keep track of your eyeliner collection. Now you may be used to your tried-and-true black or brown pencil, but we're telling you: It's time to switch it up. Not only is swapping in a bright eyeliner a fresh and cool way to change up your look, it's also the easiest. That's especially true thanks to Marc Jacobs Beauty, which conveniently has a whole range of gel crayons in every color of the rainbow.

Remember that old ROYGBIV color wheel trick you learned back in grade school?

A post shared by Marc Jacobs Beauty (@marcbeauty) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

