Jay-Z Parodies Friends With Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish and More in ''Moonlight'' Music Video

We call this, "The One Where Jay-Z Put a Brand New Spin on Friends."

The rapper dropped the latest music video off his breakout album 4:44 exclusively on Tidal, this time for "Moonlight." He enlists plenty of star power for the 6-minute visual, which parodies an episode of the classic sitcom with an entirely African-American cast.

From the intro sequence (colorful umbrellas included) to the goofy dancing and a set that matches Monica's apartment to a T, there's not an element of Jay's music video that doesn't mirror Friends perfectly.

Insecure star Issa Rae takes on Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Tiffany Haddish from Girls Trip stars as Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and actress Tessa Thompson is Monica (Courteney Cox).