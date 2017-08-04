We Need to Talk About Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later's Adam Scott Twist

"David just texted me and said, ‘Can you do Wet Hot?'" he told the magazine. "He gave me some rough dates and I just said, ‘Yeah, totally,' and he said, ‘Do you want me to call you and tell you about the character?' and I said, ‘No, I don't care'—because I wanted to do it because I love Wet Hot so much, not that I don't care. So then the next day he was like, ‘Okay, here it is,' and he told me and I thought, ‘Well, that's insane, but without question I will see what I can do. Sounds fun.' I would've come on and just stood in the background."

Bringing Scott aboard also meant that fans still mourning the loss of Parks and Rec were due for something really special when Ben reunites with Amy Poehler's Susie as they arrive at camp. "The character's name is Ben [like in Parks], so we did have a moment where we see each other and she screams ‘Ben!'" he recounted. "And we were both like ‘Whoa, okay. Hold on.'"

Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later is available to stream now on Netflix.