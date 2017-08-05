How to Pick Your Man's Next Pair of Underwear Based on His Favorite Reality Show

We see London, we see France, we may be able to sense your man's next pair of underpants.
Today not only marks the first of weekend of August; It's also National Underwear Day.
And while ladies shop much more for a nice pair of undergarments, men also need plenty of solid boxers or briefs to last throughout the week.
In celebration of America's unofficial holiday, we decided to help anyone who's shopping for men's underwear. As it turns out, a dude's choice in reality TV may just hold the key to his next pair of undergarments.
Whether he watches Bachelor in Paradise, Dancing With the Stars or Vanderpump Rules week after week, our guide below may just hold the answer.
Courtesy of Pair of Thieves
While fans may have watched Jessica Alba serve as a guest advisor last season, we couldn't help but remember her husband's popular underwear line. Cash Warren is the genius mind behind Pair of Thieves that is described as "the softest underwear you'll ever wear."
Courtesy of Related Garments
In between hanging out at SUR Restautant, Tom Schwartz showed off his modeling skills when wearing Related Garments boxer briefs. James Kennedy and Kristen Doute are also fans of the company that features items for the ladies too.
Courtesy of 2(X)IST
Season 22's superstar Nyle DiMarco has had many ad campaigns, but some may remember his shoot where he posed in 2(X)IST briefs.
Courtesy of Frigo
Yes, we realize 50 Cent is the star of Power. But as a hip-hop artist and a lover of FRIGO underwear, we couldn't help but spotlight a company he's a true fan of.
Courtesy of Gleb Collection Underwear
When showing off his epic dance moves week after week, Gleb Savchenko is wearing underwear from the Gleb Collection. Take some notes dancing gentlemen.
While the cast may be wearing swimsuits each and every episode, Tanner Tolbert recently revealed on Instagram that his underwear of choice is from Lionhead. "These are the softest and most comfortable underwear I've ever worn and Jade Roper likes them on me too," he wrote.
Yu Tsai
While he may not be a judge on the ABC summer series, Joe Jonas has plenty of experience in boy bands (Hello Jonas Brothers). Based on one photo campaign, it's safe to say his underwear of choice is from Guess.
Calvin Klein
Long before his family was serving up delicious food in their A&E series, Mark Wahlberg was just a guy making sure nothing comes between him and his Calvin Klein underwear.
H&M
Besides being a world-famous athlete and competitive soccer player, David Beckham has received rave reviews for his H&M underwear.
And if he doesn't watch any of the shows above, he's clearly missing out on some pop culture gems.
On second thought, there are always Michael Kors underwear in honor of Project Runway.
Happy National Underwear Day, ladies and gentlemen. Now let's buy some undies.
