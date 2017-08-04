Vanity Fair Is Standing By Story About Angelina Jolie's Child Actor Auditions

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen, Beauty and the Beast

Clapback Queen Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Social Media Secrets

Kanye West, Home

Kanye West's Former Bachelor Pad in the Hollywood Hills Sells for $2.95 Million

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson Clarifies Alleged Bestiality Incident on Set of Good Time: ''I Feel Embarrassed''

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Was Angelina Jolie caught in a lie?

In a recent cover story with Vanity Fair, the actress got candid about her children, divorce from Brad Pitt and her Bell's Palsy diagnosis. However, it's her statements regarding the casting of child actors for her new Netflix film First They Killed My Father that has the actress under fire. 

For the audition, the children were placed in front of a table with money on it, then asked to think of something they needed the money for, and then to snatch it away. After which, the director would pretend to catch the child and the kid had to come up with a lie of why they did it. 

The actress claims that in the article, "the audition scene had been taken out of context." So what is Vanity Fair saying about the story now?

Watch

Angelia Jolie Opens Up About Life After Brad Pitt

Watch the E! News clip for the latest scoop on Angie's VF controversy.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Vanity Fair , Angelina Jolie , Top Stories , Magazines , Movies
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.