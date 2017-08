We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Now this is the kind of bathroom update we can get onboard with.

We promise: These 15 neutral-but-provocative essentials will give your space that mod flair you're after.

What it doesn't mean is eclectic and cluttered. If you ask us, the streamlined, muted color palette is the exact look you want for a serene bathroom space. And you don't need much to get the vibes you're after: Just a few key details that speak for themselves. It doesn't matter if you're dealing with a cookie cutter apartment bathroom, or a custom designed one straight of the set of your favorite HGTV show .

Modern means a lot of things: simple, geometric, high tech—the list goes on.

A post shared by AllModern (@allmodern) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

