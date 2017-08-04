Caitlyn Jenner Wears a ''Make America Great Again'' Hat After Slamming Donald Trump

MEGA
Caitlyn Jenner seems to still be supporting president Donald Trump, despite speaking out against him last week.
The Olympic athlete was photographed in Malibu on Thursday, wearing Trump's red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap as she drove around in her convertible Triumph Spitfire.
The outfit choice caused quite a bit of conversation today as Caitlyn had just recently stated that her "allegiance" was no longer with Trump following the transgender military ban.
POTUS issued the statement last week, arguing that that the military "cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."
Shortly thereafter, Caitlyn took to her personal blog to express her disapproval on the decision.
"Studies estimate there are as many as 15,000 transgender people already serving this country—and for those brave people fighting for our nation, Trump's early morning tweets must be devastating," she wrote. "I believe every American should be outraged by the disrespect shown to those people wearing our country's uniform. Furthermore, this half-baked idea puts all of our service members in harm's way."
She continued, "Does President Trump intend to just pull 15,000 people out of every critical position to which they are currently assigned? That would disrupt core military missions around the world and needlessly endanger our troops."
Although Caitlyn is a vocal Republican who supported Trump in his presidential campaign, she's also worked to encourage LGBTQ equality.
"Studies show that transgender people are more likely to enlist in the military than the general population — and it's estimated there are approximately 134,000 transgender veterans in the U.S. today," she continued in her letter. "Veterans who have made sacrifices for this country deserve all of the support we can give them, from thanking them for their service to ensuring they are treated with respect when they go to the Veterans Administration."
Thus, she asked Trump to reverse his position immediately.
"Over the past two years I have met the most inspiring trans people, and I can testify to the trans community's incredible resilience and perseverance in the face of enormous discrimination and hate. We are strong, we are beautiful, and we will win," she concluded. "America's 15,000 trans service members and 134,000 veterans are much braver than you, Mr. Trump; my allegiance is with them and our country, not you."