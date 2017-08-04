Hilary Duff Tells Body Shamers to ''Kiss My Ass'' in Empowering Message to Women

Stewy / Pularazzi / Chaos / BACKGRID
Hilary Duff has zero tolerance for internet bullies.
In response to recent photographs of the Younger star taken while vacationing in Hawaii with her 5-year-old son Luca Comrie, Duff has spoken out on Instagram to remind everyone she's proud of the skin she's in. The paparazzi snapshot sees Duff wearing a gingham print one-piece and holding Luca in her arms on the beach.
"I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages," the former Disney star penned. "I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months."
(Hilary has previously discussed the difficulties of filming Younger in New York City while her son resides in Los Angeles with his dad, Mike Comrie.)
She continued, "Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' - well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago."
"I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go," Hilary added.
She concluded her message with a thoughtful reminder to women everywhere: "Ladies, let's be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well. #kissmyass"
The celeb, who is a self-described fitness lover, has long been an advocate of self-love and body positivity. Earlier this year, she opened up about overcoming her insecurities.
She described in part, "I didn't always love my legs, but as I've grown, I've learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am. I began to realize that my legs are STRONG and they carry me every. single. day. Our bodies are amazing and something to be grateful for. I'm ME and that's really enough!"