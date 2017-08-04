Hilary Duff Tells Body Shamers to ''Kiss My Ass'' in Empowering Message to Women

Hilary Duff has zero tolerance for internet bullies.

In response to recent photographs of the Younger star taken while vacationing in Hawaii with her 5-year-old son Luca Comrie, Duff has spoken out on Instagram to remind everyone she's proud of the skin she's in. The paparazzi snapshot sees Duff wearing a gingham print one-piece and holding Luca in her arms on the beach.

"I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages," the former Disney star penned. "I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months."

(Hilary has previously discussed the difficulties of filming Younger in New York City while her son resides in Los Angeles with his dad, Mike Comrie.)

She continued, "Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' - well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago."