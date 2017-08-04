Robert Pattinson Praised by PETA After Refusing to Perform Sex Act on a Dog in Good Time

Robert Pattinson has left quite the impression on animal activists.

Shortly after the actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared the moment he refused to perform a sex act on a dog in Good Time, PETA is speaking out and expressing their appreciation for the 31-year-old.

"PETA depends on actors and crew members to come forward when they see mistreatment, whether it involves a dog who is being forced into churning water on the set of A Dog's Purpose or an A-list actor who is being asked to molest his canine co-star," Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement to E! News. "Robert Pattinson is our kind of guy (and everyone's who has a heart) for refusing to masturbate a dog—which is like child molestation—and for talking about it so that the public can see that once again animal trainers' top priority is money and animals' interests and well-being are often ignored."

The statement concluded, "PETA is currently investigating whether the law was broken in this instance."