Robert Pattinson Praised by PETA After Refusing to Perform Sex Act on a Dog in Good Time

Shortly after the actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared the moment he refused to perform a sex act on a dog in Good Time, PETA is speaking out and expressing their appreciation for the 31-year-old.
"PETA depends on actors and crew members to come forward when they see mistreatment, whether it involves a dog who is being forced into churning water on the set of A Dog's Purpose or an A-list actor who is being asked to molest his canine co-star," Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement to E! News. "Robert Pattinson is our kind of guy (and everyone's who has a heart) for refusing to masturbate a dog—which is like child molestation—and for talking about it so that the public can see that once again animal trainers' top priority is money and animals' interests and well-being are often ignored."
The statement concluded, "PETA is currently investigating whether the law was broken in this instance."
For those who missed Robert's interview Thursday night, the actor shared a story from production that caught viewers by surprise.
"My character, Connie, has this affinity with dogs; he thinks he is a dog in a previous life and he thinks he has control over animals," Robert explained. "There's this one scene we shot— there's a drug dealer who busts into the room, and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job."
He continued, "It was a character thing. I asked the trainer [about it] because the director was like, 'Just do it for real, man! Don't be a pussy!' And the dog's owner was like, 'Well, he's a breeder. I mean, you can. You just gotta massage the inside of his thighs.' I was like, 'Just massage the inside of his thighs?!' I didn't agree to do the real one, so we made a fake red rocket."
Obviously caught off guard, Jimmy Kimmel tried to lighten the mood by adding some humor to the story.
"You made a fake dog penis?" the late-night host asked. "Wow, Hollywood is a great place. It really is."
Good Time tells the story of a bank robber who finds himself unable to evade those who are looking for him. The project, directed by Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, is scheduled to hit theatres August 11.