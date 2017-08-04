Robert Pattinson Praised by PETA After Refusing to Perform Sex Act on a Dog in Good Time

Robert Pattinson has left quite the impression on animal activists.

Shortly after the actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared the moment he refused to perform a sex act on a dog in Good Time, PETA is speaking out and expressing their appreciation for the 31-year-old.

"PETA depends on actors and crew members to come forward when they see mistreatment, whether it involves a dog who is being forced into churning water on the set of A Dog's Purpose or an A-list actor who is being asked to molest his canine co-star,"  Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement to E! News. "Robert Pattinson is our kind of guy (and everyone's who has a heart) for refusing to masturbate a dog—which is like child molestation—and for talking about it so that the public can see that once again animal trainers' top priority is money and animals' interests and well-being are often ignored."

The statement concluded, "PETA is currently investigating whether the law was broken in this instance."

For those who missed Robert's interview Thursday night, the actor shared a story from production that caught viewers by surprise.

"My character, Connie, has this affinity with dogs; he thinks he is a dog in a previous life and he thinks he has control over animals," Robert explained. "There's this one scene we shot— there's a drug dealer who busts into the room, and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job."

He continued, "It was a character thing. I asked the trainer [about it] because the director was like, 'Just do it for real, man! Don't be a pussy!' And the dog's owner was like, 'Well, he's a breeder. I mean, you can. You just gotta massage the inside of his thighs.' I was like, 'Just massage the inside of his thighs?!' I didn't agree to do the real one, so we made a fake red rocket."

Obviously caught off guard, Jimmy Kimmel tried to lighten the mood by adding some humor to the story.

"You made a fake dog penis?" the late-night host asked. "Wow, Hollywood is a great place. It really is."

Good Time tells the story of a bank robber who finds himself unable to evade those who are looking for him. The project, directed by Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, is scheduled to hit theatres August 11.

