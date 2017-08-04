Shahs of Sunset's Trip to Israel Might Not Make It Past the Airport

When the cast of Shahs of Sunset finally embark on their trip to Israel, they won't exactly be welcomed by the country with open arms.

In this sneak peek at Sunday's new episode of the Bravo reality hit, exclusive to E! News, almost all of the cast finds themselves in some uncomfortable trouble once they land on at Ben Gurion Airport. And if things don't turn around quickly for them, they may not even make it outside.

"We're being detained at the airport and the mood is a little somber here," Reza Farahan tells the camera. "It's very Argo-esque." The Bravolebrity finds himself held along with his co-stars Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Mike Shouhed and Shervin Roohparvar, along with their friend Destiney Rose. And Mike's got some issues with his detainment.