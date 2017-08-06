Malika Haqq's Twin Sister Khadija Confronts Ronnie Margo-Ortiz About Their Relationship: "I'm Not Someone That Gives Up"

Malika Haqq's twins sister Khadija Haqq just wants the best for her.

On tonight's Famously Single, Khadija wants all the details on Malika's relationship with Ronnie Magro-Ortiz. "What is going on?" Khadija asks Malika.

Instead of saying she's in love, Malike explains, "I'm in like. I'm in a comfort zone that I haven't been in with a man in a very, very long time."

Later, Khadija confronts Ronnie about his intentions. "I'm not saying that I want you to just sign right now on the dotted line that you're willing to commit to her," she tells him.