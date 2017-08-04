Say Goodbye to Dunkin' Donuts and Hello to Its Hotter Friend, Dunkin'

Dunkin' Donuts

Ron Antonelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The most iconic duo since Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie may be headed for a split.

That's right, Dunkin' Donuts may be dropping the latter part of its infamous name to become just: Dunkin'.

The brand is all grown up and going for an upgraded look, announcing that a new chain in Pasadena, Calif. will be the first to adopt the new name as a test. Other locations may start to pop up, should the change prove to be effective.

Mostly everything will stay the same through the rebrand but the company wants to be noticed for more than just its delicious doughnuts. "As part of our efforts to reinforce that Dunkin' Donuts is a beverage-led brand and coffee leader," a company spokesperson told CNBC, "we will be testing signage in a few locations that refer to the brand simply as 'Dunkin.'"

Any final decision made as to whether or not the change will be put into effect in all locations will be made in late 2018. They may also start to redesign their stores, giving the brand a bit of a face lift.

But for now, you can enjoy the novelty of it all. In a few years, only real 90s kids will remember Dunkin' Donuts.

