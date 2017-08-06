See Kylie Jenner Cause a Major Frenzy After Crashing a Fan's Prom on Life of Kylie: "I Don't Believe This!"

 Kylie Jenner sure knows how to cause a fan frenzy!

On tonight's premiere of Life of Kylie, the 19-year-old E! star brought fans behind the scenes of her glamorous life while also reminding us she's just a normal teenager.

"In order to stay relevant for the public, I have to be on Instagram and I have to be on Snapchat just keeping people entertained. And then there is who I really am around my friends," she explained.

Kylie proved she really is just like us by getting ready to go to her first prom with a fan named Albert. As for why Ky never went to prom, she explained, "I was home schooled. It was really sad actually. I had to un-follow all my friends that I went to school with. They probably all thought I hated them but I just couldn't see it, you know, because they would always post photos and they were all at the prom and I was like, 'Can't see it.' It really just made me sad."

Later, Kylie almost doesn't make it to Sacramento in time for the dance because of plane problems, but makes it just in time to surprise Albert and his shocked reaction is beyond adorable. "Wow! I don't believe this!" Albert says dumbfounded. "So they're coming to my prom? Wow."

After a successful (and frenzied!) prom experience, Kylie turns her attention to her bff Jordyn Woods and set her up on a blind date.

Kylie also reveals she may not be able to handle this level of fame much longer. "This fame thing is gonna come to an end sooner than you think," Kylie tells Jordyn. "I'm getting the bug again. I just want to run away."

So what happened next?

Watch it all go down in this week's episode recaps above!

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 13th at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

