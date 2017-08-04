Florida Georgia Line Singer Tyler Hubbard Is Expecting a Baby Girl—Not a Baby Boy

Blue isn't their color after all!
Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley Hubbard announced in June they are expecting their first child together, whom they thought was going to be a boy.
Well, the country music star took to Instagram on Friday, revealing they are actually having a baby girl.
"Gods got jokes......After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we're actually having a little girl. Woe... so many emotions but really really excited about this next chapter even if God does like throwing us a curve ball every now and then," he wrote. "Just keeping us on our toes. #daddysgirl"
The proud mother-to-be took to social media in June, letting fans know (what they thought) was the sex of their baby: "Tyler's all geared up for a BOY!!!! Can't freaking wait! #diamondsordirtbikes #genderreveal #itsaBOY"
The happy couple seemed very confident in the gender, telling People, "I thought it might be a boy, but Tyler was 1,000 percent confident it would be—so confident that some of our friends brought us baby boy gifts."
Hayley also took to Instagram earlier today, reassuring fans the shocking news that their baby-to-be is not a boy, but a girl.
"Baby Hubbard's keeping us on our toes & has another announcement to make!! It's not a boy! It's a GIRL!!! our hearts are exploding with joy all over again! And shock! And excitement!"
After announcing the pregnancy on June 7, the musician told E! News, "I'm pretty stoked. I'm just really excited that we can officially talk about it now and get it out there and not have to keep a secret anymore."
Tyler also revealed they are expecting the baby in December, calling her "a Christmas baby."