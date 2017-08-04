Bachelor Star Chris Soules' Trial in Fatal Car Crash Set for January

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr

Chris Soules, Mug Shot

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

Chris Soules can mark his calendar. 

Nearly four months after the former Bachelor was arrested in Iowa following a fatal car crash, the reality star is set to go to trial on Jan. 18, 2018, according to court documents obtained by E! News. In the papers filed on August 1, an Iowa court judge determined the trial will begin that Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. and is expected to last four to five days. The trial has been assigned to District Judge Andrea Dryer.

According to the documents, the court was also advised that Soules anticipates filing a motion to dismiss the case. If that motion is granted, the case will no longer head to trial. However, if he does file, the court will address the motion at an afternoon hearing on October 10. 

In late April, the 35-year-old Iowa native was arrested at his home after rear-ending a tractor-trailer earlier that night. Kenneth Mosher, the driver of the tractor-trailer, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The next morning, Soules appeared in court and was charged with allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal car accident, to which he pleaded not guilty

"Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away," Soules' spokesperson said in a statement at the time. "His thoughts and prayers and with Mr. Mosher's family."

While the reality star was spotted in public for the first time since the crash about a month after, overall he has been keeping a low public profile. Soules did not attend Mosher's funeral on May 1, deleted all social media accounts and hired a legal team

