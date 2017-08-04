Cassie Joins the Ranks of Kim Kardashian as Pat McGrath's Newest Muse

Cassie's officially joined the ranks of Kim Kardashian in makeup artist Pat McGrath's nameless, very famous squad.

The beauty mogul, who has touched the face of just about every celeb and who continues to drop the most coveted kits in the industry, has done it again. And again. And, now, again.

Last time it was Kim K starring in Pat's iconic #InTheMirror series—channeling her best Evil Queen, but this time its Cassie who steals the spotlight (along with the latest Pat McGrath Labs creation, Lust: MatteTrance Lipsticks in Omi, McMenamy and Obsessed).

"For Cassie's divine debut as a #McGrathMuse in our iconic #InTheMirror film series," Pat noted. "Her exquisite natural beauty allowed us to execute a clean, fresh face with a subtle wing on the eye, so the whole focus was on a strong lip in our new LUST: MatteTrance Lipstick."

Hit play on the above video, then sit back, relax and enjoy.