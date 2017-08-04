Grey's Anatomy Adds Timeless' Abigail Spencer in Key Recast

Abigail Spencer, Bridget Regan

ABC via Getty Images / Getty Images

When Owen Hunt's long-lost sister Megan returns in season 14 of Grey's Anatomy, she's going to look a bit different from when we met her via flashback last year.

E! News has confirmed that ABC has recast the role, with Timeless star Abigail Spencer taking over the role for a multi-episode arc, now that the presumed-dead soldier has been found alive. She's replacing Jane, the Virgin vet Bridget Regan, who originated the role in a season 13 episode that included flashbacks to Owen's (Kevin McKidd) time serving in the military alongside his sister. Regan was unable to return to the role due to a scheduling conflict with her series regular work on TNT's The Last Ship.

As viewers learned, Megan was romantically involved with Owen's best friend Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) as the three served together. After learning he cheated on her, she took off in a helicopter that later went messing. She was never seen or heard from again. When Riggs arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial in season 12, he and Owen were at each other's throats over the latter blaming the former for his sister's death. That chill between them has since thawed, but Megan's rescue will certainly raise emotions this fall.

Not only that, but she's poised to find herself in quite an awkward love triangle considering Nathan and Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) burgeoning relationship. Mer may have encouraged Riggs to go to Megan in the season 13 finale, but we've got a feeling her feeling won't go away that easily.

The arc isn't expected to impact Spencer's return to Timeless for its 10-episode second season that NBC only ordered in response to fan outcry over its cancellation, as the time-traveling drama is being held until summer 2018.

Are you looking forward to the new Megan Hunt shaking things on at Grey Sloan this fall? Sound off in the comments below!

Grey's Anatomy returns with a two-hour season premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

