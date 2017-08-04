Country Singer Ashley Monroe Welcomes Son Dalton William Danks: See the Adorable First Photos

Ashley Monroe has plenty more to sing about—she's officially a mom!
As the country star confirmed on social media Friday, she gave birth to a baby boy named Dalton William Danks. "Welcome to the world, love of my life," she wrote on Instagram along with adorable photos of the newborn at the hospital and bundled up at home.
Little Dalton is the first child for the Grammy nominee and her husband of nearly four years, professional pitcher John Danks. The couple wed in October 2013.
Two months after their third wedding anniversary on Christmas, the Pistole Annies star announced she was expecting. "Best present ever. Merry Christmas everyone.. so many new things coming in 2017!!" the excited mom-to-be wrote at the time.
In late March, she took to social media once again to reveal the baby's sex. "It's a BABY BOY!! A big one I have a feeling," she quipped with a photo of herself in a bikini, her growing bump taking center stage.
Well, the day has finally arrived and little Dalton is officially in the world! Congratulations to the new family of three!